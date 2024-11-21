Drake & Future Set The World On Fire With "Jumpman"

Drake & Future aren't exactly on the best of terms right now. Overall, this is due to the fact that Future dissed Drake on his recently albums with Metro Boomin. However, in a recent interview with GQ, Future acted a bit incredulous over the beef. For instance, he proclaimed that he had no idea that Kendrick Lamar was actually going to diss Drake on "Like That." Furthermore, Future has been talking about how he truly believes he should have been mentioned in the Big Three discussion.
With all of this talk about Drake & Future, we can't help but think about all of the good times that these artists had together. Of course, this includes the album What A Time To Be Alive which dropped back in 2015. Since it is Thursday, what better to reminisce than a Throwback Thursday? In particular, we are thinking about the album's most famous song, "Jumpman." This was an undeniable banger and anthem that fans are still thinking about to this day.
One has to wonder if Drake & Future will ever reconcile. Based on this new GQ interview, it really does seem like Future would like to link up with Drake again. However, Kendrick Lamar went pretty hard, and we can imagine Drizzy must feel some type of way. Only time will tell whether or not it is too late for differences to be resolved.
Drake and Future Dropped A Classic
Quotable Lyrics:
Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman, them boys up to somethin'
They just spent like two or three weeks out the country
Them boys up to somethin', they just not just bluffin'
You don't have to call, I hit my dance like Usher, woo
I just found my tempo like I'm DJ Mustard, woo
I hit that Ginóbili with my left hand up like woo