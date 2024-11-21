Drake & Future Set The World On Fire With "Jumpman"

Jumpman Jumpman Jumpman, them boys up to something.

Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman, them boys up to somethin' They just spent like two or three weeks out the country Them boys up to somethin', they just not just bluffin' You don't have to call, I hit my dance like Usher , woo I just found my tempo like I'm DJ Mustard , woo I hit that Ginóbili with my left hand up like woo

One has to wonder if Drake & Future will ever reconcile. Based on this new GQ interview, it really does seem like Future would like to link up with Drake again. However, Kendrick Lamar went pretty hard, and we can imagine Drizzy must feel some type of way. Only time will tell whether or not it is too late for differences to be resolved.

With all of this talk about Drake & Future, we can't help but think about all of the good times that these artists had together. Of course, this includes the album What A Time To Be Alive which dropped back in 2015. Since it is Thursday, what better to reminisce than a Throwback Thursday? In particular, we are thinking about the album's most famous song, "Jumpman." This was an undeniable banger and anthem that fans are still thinking about to this day.

