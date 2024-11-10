DJ Akademiks Alleges Future Was Unaware Of Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss On "Like That"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Future Didnt Know Kendrick Lamar Drake Diss Like That Akademiks Hip Hop News
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Really?

There are still a lot of lingering questions about the 2024 rap beef that dominated the year: Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and absolutely everything in between. Understandably so, we might add, as there are still a lot of artists dynamics that we can't make a solid judgement call on these days amid reconciliation rumors. For example, one question mark is Future's involvement, as it seems like his feud with the 6ix God isn't as deep or consequential as other conflicts. In fact, DJ Akademiks recently suggested during his livestream that Pluto didn't even know that K.Dot was going to do what he did on "Like That," fully kicking the battle into gear.

"Even with Drake and Future, even though they haven't spoke... It was never that deep," DJ Akademiks remarked on his livestream. "I heard that – allegedly. Now, I don't know if this is true. This is one I'm like, yo, if this ain't true... S**t, I'm skeptical of it, too. They say Future claims he ain't know that Kendrick was going to diss Drake on motherf***ing 'Like That.' I don't know if that's true. I don't know if that's true, chat, I don't know if that one's true. But that's what supposedly is the thought. That is the thought or that is the explanation that has kind of trickled down. Again, they still haven't spoke. But that's the explanation. Which, you know, maybe that goes towards eventually something happening. It feels like deescalation's happening a little bit, right?"

DJ Akademiks Theorizes About Kendrick Lamar, Drake & Future

Even if this Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Future theory is true, no way that Fewtch didn't sign off on all this before dropping it. Also, what would this even look like? Was he in the studio reacting like a content creator when he heard Kendrick spit his "Like That" verse, or did he hear about it later on? Regardless, amid conflicting reconciliation rumors, this is an interesting thought.

Maybe we'll get a solid answer on all this one day, but don't expect it anytime soon. For now, fans and hip-hop media personalities only have theories as to what happened with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Future, and company.

