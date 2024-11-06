Future Brings Tally To Five With Music Video For "Brazzier"

Future continues to build out his "Mixtape Pluto" era.

Despite there being some reservations about it, Future's hardcore fans loved it, and they certainly showed out for him. To repay them, he's been dropping off some bonus content over the last couple of months. One of which was the highly desired "SOUTH OF FRANCE" remix with Travis Scott . The collab was thought to be a lock for the tracklist, but Future decided to go against features for the initial release. He's also been dropping off some visuals for the tape, with the number now up to five. That fifth video from Future is for "BRAZZIER," one of the "deeper" cuts. It's nothing too special visually speaking as he's seen flexing with his homeboys during the nighttime. Check it out below.

It's hard to deny just how impactful and important Future is to the modern-day hip-hop scene. He's without a doubt one of the most influential of his time, as one of the most prolific. The grind never stops for the Atlanta native who continues to churn out record after record. He's dropped multiple projects for most of his career, and a lot of them still manage to top the charts. 2024 is no exception, as Pluto worked alongside his partner in crime Metro Boomin for WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Both debuted at number one on the Hot 200 despite just being a few weeks apart. However, he managed to pull off a hat trick with MIXTAPE PLUTO . The September solo release sold 129,000 units and because of that, he became the first rapper to have three number ones in a six-month span.

