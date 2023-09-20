Drake & Future Gave Us An Instant Classic With “Digital Dash”

Drake and Future are a duo that hip-hop fans have loved for a very long time. Overall, these two have combined for a plethora of hits that continue to get playlisted. Moreover, they don't seem to be finished with their collaborative ways. It almost feels like we get something from these two every single year. That said, their most famous collaboration is the 2015 album, What A Time To Be Alive. This was a surprise drop that has had a lasting impact on hip-hop and music as a whole. Today, the album turns eight years old.

When you talk about this album, there are various different songs you could highlight. However, we have decided to throw it back to the intro track, "Digital Dash." With the help of Metro Boomin, this song became an instant classic for everyone involved. From the opening plucky synths to the explosive 808s, this is a song that sets the tone for one of the best collab tapes of the 2010s. Not to mention, Future and Drake come through with phenomenal chemistry all the way throughout.

Drake and Future Did What Needed To Be Done

Throughout this track, we get gems from both artists. Of course, Future starts off the track while Drake comes in halfway through. It is one of those songs that you have to crank up whenever it comes on. In fact, this is something you can say about a lot of the tracks on this album. 2015 was huge for both artists, and this album was an example of their greatness.

Quotable Lyrics:

These bitches be naggin' the kid (Fuck 'em)

They get on my motherfuckin' nerves (My motherfuckin' nerves)

I showed up with racks and they love me (They love me)

I'm smokin' that pack and on muddy (That gushy)

