It seems like Future manages to have a hit song for every year he's been in the game. Last year, he had quite a few smashes thanks to his collab albums with Metro Boomin. "Like That," "Type Sh*t," "Cinderella," and "Red Leather" were a couple of big moments.
As a result of his consistency, there's a real debate on which year provided the best bangers. It's hard to select just one 12-month period, but 2015 might be the correct answer. A big reason why is because of Pluto's 56 Nights classic "March Madness."
Released as a single right around the NCAA men's basketball tournament (which it's also named after), it became a viral sensation thanks in part to LeBron James. Prior to a playoff game that year, the then Cleveland Cavalier was getting hype to it during pre-game warmups.
But ultimately, some of Future's most iconic bars, his ear worm of a hook, and the grand production were why it became so huge. Of course, though, with it being over 10 years old, it's naturally going to see a dip in day-to-day streams.
However, a recent TikTok has brought listeners back to the timeless song. An older gentleman who goes by meechdawg4 on the platform posted a video to his page about a week ago. In it, he raps to "March Madness" with incredible passion and clarity while sounding like DMX.
It's equal parts wholesome and hilarious as he raps the Halle Berry line with tons of intensity. It's got over 3 million likes and because of this, "March Madness" is now the seventh highest charting hip-hop song on US Apple Music per Hip Hop All Day.
Future "March Madness"
Quotable Lyrics:
Apply the pressure with the VVS (Yeah, yeah)
I drive the foreign like it was a Chevy (Woo)
Drive the foreign like it was a Chevy (Skrrt)
Lift it up and go'n and offset it (Pluto)
F*ck a cougar like she Halle Berry (Pluto)
Future Hendrix, Dirty Sprite, legendary (Dirty Sprite)
