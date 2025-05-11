In honor of Mother's Day, Diddy's twin daughters with Kim Porter took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt message dedicated to their late mother. In it, they expressed how much they wish she could still be experiencing life with them, and how difficult it has been without her. Porter passed away in 2018 at the age of 47. Her death was later attributed to lobar pneumonia.

"Dear mommy," D'Lila and Jessie Combs' message begins. "You were the best mommy anyone could’ve ever had and we are so blessed that god chose you to be our mommy. We miss you so very much every single day and we wish you could be here with us today. These last couple years have been sooooo extremely difficult without you by our side."

"We really wish you were here for these years that we begin to grow and start to mature into young ladies," their message continues. "We are going to follow in your footsteps and always make you proud. I hope you are up there celebrating this beautiful day with your mommy and grandma we miss you all so much!!! Happy Mothers Day to our Queen.🕊️❤️"

The twins' message comes shortly after their father's long-awaited trial kicked off. The jury selection process is expected to be complete by tomorrow (May 12). This means opening statements should begin the following day. Diddy is facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and could face a hefty sentence if convicted.