Diddy’s Twin Daughters Share Touching Message For The Late Kim Porter On Mother’s Day

BY Caroline Fisher 820 Views
Diddy Daughters Kim Porter Mother's Day Hip Hop News
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Jessie James Combs, D'Lila Combs, and Chance Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
According to Diddy's twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs, the past few years have been "extremely difficult" without their mother.

In honor of Mother's Day, Diddy's twin daughters with Kim Porter took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt message dedicated to their late mother. In it, they expressed how much they wish she could still be experiencing life with them, and how difficult it has been without her. Porter passed away in 2018 at the age of 47. Her death was later attributed to lobar pneumonia.

"Dear mommy," D'Lila and Jessie Combs' message begins. "You were the best mommy anyone could’ve ever had and we are so blessed that god chose you to be our mommy. We miss you so very much every single day and we wish you could be here with us today. These last couple years have been sooooo extremely difficult without you by our side."

"We really wish you were here for these years that we begin to grow and start to mature into young ladies," their message continues. "We are going to follow in your footsteps and always make you proud. I hope you are up there celebrating this beautiful day with your mommy and grandma we miss you all so much!!! Happy Mothers Day to our Queen.🕊️❤️"

Michael B Jordan Diddy Trial

The twins' message comes shortly after their father's long-awaited trial kicked off. The jury selection process is expected to be complete by tomorrow (May 12). This means opening statements should begin the following day. Diddy is facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and could face a hefty sentence if convicted.

So far, potential jurors have been grilled about their prior knowledge of Diddy and others involved in the case. Michael B Jordan's name even got dragged into things. He was mentioned in Cassie's lawsuit against the Bad Boy founder, which was settled in 2023. She alleged that Diddy threatened Jordan in 2015, when they split up and she developed a “flirtatious relationship" with him.

