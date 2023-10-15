Floyd Mayweather’s Plane Lands In Israel, Delivers 5000 LBs Of Supplies

Floyd Mayweather's private plane has been confirmed as to have landed in Israel, bringing 5000 lbs of supplies to the nation. The plane was loaded with everything from food and water to bulletproof vests. “David Rubin is the child of Holocaust survivors. He is so tuned in to do anything he can for the survival of the Jewish people. When I called Floyd and asked him if he would be willing to send his plane to Israel with necessary supplies for soldiers, he said, 'Of course. I got your back. I don’t care how much it costs. Make it happen,'” Mayweather's friend Jona Rechnitz said of the efforts to get Mayweather involved.

Meanwhile, Mayweather also voiced his support for Israel on social media. "I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America, God Bless Israel, God Bless Human Kind! I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all cost, I stand for Peace, I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer!" Mayweather said in a series of statements.

Israel-Palestine: Latest Updates

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza grows ever more dire. A UN report suggests that fuel supplies in the enclave will only last another two days, putting already overcrowded hospitals at further risk. Meanwhile, the IDF has ordered over 1 million inhabitants of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south. However, many are afraid to do this after reports emerged of Israel bombing refugee convoys.

Elsewhere, Israeli troops are amassing on the Gazan border with a ground operation expected in the coming days. Furthermore, a Reuters videographer was killed when an Israeli shell hit a gathering of multi-national journalists covering fighting on the southern Lebanon border. Six others, who have been identified as Reuters, Al-Jazeera, and Agence France-Presse employees, were wounded in the incident. Overall, over 3600 people have died in the week following a brutal Hamas incursion into Israel. Additionally, Palestinian officials state that their death toll has already made it the greatest loss of life from the Palestinian side in any conflict with Israel to date.

