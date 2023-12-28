Kodak Black Supports Israeli Hostages & Advocates For Their Freedom In New Clip

Kodak Black is currently in federal custody on drug-related charges, but not all of his public statements and developments fall under that negative light. As a complex figure in the hip-hop world right now, he's always felt pulled apart at both ends: one of which shows the dark side of his struggles, and another that sees him try to emerge to the light from within them. On that last note, TMZ recently obtained a video of the Florida rapper reportedly recorded before he went back into federal prison. In it, he calls for the liberation of Israeli hostages in the conflict between the nation's government and Hamas terrorists.

This conflict took thousands of civilian lives thus far, and with things not getting any better, hopefully this message reaches fans who wouldn't have batted an eye otherwise. In addition, Kodak Black also showed off a ring of the Star of David and shouted out his Hebrew and Haitian heritage. Another cause for which he's been a light advocate of is drug treatment reform, something which the court denied him during this recent incarceration. Given all of Yak's legal complications up to this point, this will likely be a very tough case to navigate.

Read More: Kodak Black Drug Arrest: Floridian Confirms Lean Use, Resents "Junkie" Allegations

Kodak Black Speaks On Israel-Hamas Conflict: Watch

However, at least his legal team seems committed to defending their client fairly as the prosecution builds their case. Kodak Black's attorney Bradford Cohen recently denied that his client had cocaine, and alleged that authorities found Percocet instead. As such, this suggests that the case built against him could fall under false pretenses in the public eye, ones which are crucial to dispel in hearings and legal developments. Maybe this will prove to turn the Pistolz & Pearlz artist's case around, although it seems so deep into parole violations and complications that it seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, it's still heartening to see him speak out on wider humanitarian issues despite being busy with his own problems. After all, there's a lot of advocacy and important conversations that many artists have so much power to speak on, but refuse to engage with. With another baby boy reportedly on the way in 2024, we hope that the 26-year-old continues to assume accountability, find this balance of messaging and career success, and lead a more fulfilling life. For more news and the latest updates on Kodak Black, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges

[via]