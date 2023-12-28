Kodak Black Supports Israeli Hostages & Advocates For Their Freedom In New Clip

The rapper also showed off a blinged-out Star of David ring in a video that was seemingly recorded before his recent prison stint.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Kodak Black is currently in federal custody on drug-related charges, but not all of his public statements and developments fall under that negative light. As a complex figure in the hip-hop world right now, he's always felt pulled apart at both ends: one of which shows the dark side of his struggles, and another that sees him try to emerge to the light from within them. On that last note, TMZ recently obtained a video of the Florida rapper reportedly recorded before he went back into federal prison. In it, he calls for the liberation of Israeli hostages in the conflict between the nation's government and Hamas terrorists.

This conflict took thousands of civilian lives thus far, and with things not getting any better, hopefully this message reaches fans who wouldn't have batted an eye otherwise. In addition, Kodak Black also showed off a ring of the Star of David and shouted out his Hebrew and Haitian heritage. Another cause for which he's been a light advocate of is drug treatment reform, something which the court denied him during this recent incarceration. Given all of Yak's legal complications up to this point, this will likely be a very tough case to navigate.

Read More: Kodak Black Drug Arrest: Floridian Confirms Lean Use, Resents "Junkie" Allegations

Kodak Black Speaks On Israel-Hamas Conflict: Watch

However, at least his legal team seems committed to defending their client fairly as the prosecution builds their case. Kodak Black's attorney Bradford Cohen recently denied that his client had cocaine, and alleged that authorities found Percocet instead. As such, this suggests that the case built against him could fall under false pretenses in the public eye, ones which are crucial to dispel in hearings and legal developments. Maybe this will prove to turn the Pistolz & Pearlz artist's case around, although it seems so deep into parole violations and complications that it seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, it's still heartening to see him speak out on wider humanitarian issues despite being busy with his own problems. After all, there's a lot of advocacy and important conversations that many artists have so much power to speak on, but refuse to engage with. With another baby boy reportedly on the way in 2024, we hope that the 26-year-old continues to assume accountability, find this balance of messaging and career success, and lead a more fulfilling life. For more news and the latest updates on Kodak Black, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Kodak Black Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.