Gucci Mane Reacts To "Mixtape Mt. Rushmore" Meme

Gucci Mane has proclaimed that he "belongs on the Mount Rushmore of anything" after being left off a now-viral meme. The original meme listed Future, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, and Jeezy as its "Mount Rushmore of Mixtapes". “I definitely belong there on the Mount Rushmore of anything. That’s just my opinion, but I’m biased. I’m not blind, you know. I’ve got different criteria that what I judge than what, probably, you judge. Or somebody else might judge. Or the popular opinion might judge," Gucci told the Rap Radar podcast.

The post, made last month, has sparked a lot of debate in the music community. To Gucci's credit, a lot of the replies were lamenting his exclusion from the list. Other frequently mentioned names included Wiz Khalifa, Jadakiss, and Lil B. Who would appear on your "Mixtape Mount Rushmore"? Let us know in the comments below.

Gucci Mane Gives B.G. His Flowers

Meanwhile, Gucci also used the same interview to give his flowers to B.G. “When he told me let’s do the tape and start sending me records, it became apparent to me soon like damn, all these songs hard,” Gucci acknowledged. The pair recently collaborated on Choppers & Bricks, a new joint mixtape.

However, B.G. was more than happy to return the compliment. “I ain’t lying, though – there was a couple of records that I sent and he sent back that I wanted to change my verse on. I called him like, ‘Wop, man, you crushed me on this one! I think I might need to go back in.’ But I ain’t go back in and touch it though. And he’d hit me like, ‘Aw man you got off on this record!’ And I’m like aight yeah, that’s what’s up. But yeah, it was a friendly competition but I think we pushed each other to go hard and it came out to be what it is.”

