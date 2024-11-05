Gucci Mane's Ex Mac Bre-Z Claims Rapper Owes Her Unpaid Royalties

She wants two decades worth.

Gucci Mane's business dealings have been called into question. The rapper's ex-girlfriend, and former label signee, Mac Bre-Z, had some harsh words for him on November 4. She claimed that she worked on several Gucci Mane albums over the years, and has yet to be financially compensated for said work. She claims that the work she did dates back two decades, and she wants her unpaid royalties. Mac Bre-Z has not been shy about her disdain for Gucci since they parted way. As such, she also leveled accusations of violence at the East Atlanta Santa.

Mac Bre-Z took to IG to make her gripes known. She detailed her in-depth connection to Gucci Mane in a lengthy post. Not only did Mac Bre-Z and Gucci date, but Mac was the first artist signed to Gucci's 1017 record label. She also alleged that she worked on Gucci's debut studio album, Trap House, and showed support for him during the rapper's 2015 murder trial. "You loved collaborating with me on your albums & mixtapes," Mac Bre-Z stated. "But I would love to get paid for my writing credits."

Gucci Mane Punched Mac Bre-Z During A 2005 Concert

Mac Bre-Z pointed to Gucci Mane's post-prison rebrand as the reason why he should right this alleged wrong. "They say you changed for the better," she noted. "So why haven't you done the right thing & just compensate me for everything I'm entitled to? Everybody eating off these records but me." Mac asserted that she did not attempt to ruin Gucci Mane's career at any point, despite allegedly having the material to do so. The rapper claimed that she was physically abused by Gucci during their relationship, and kept it a secret to protect his freedom.