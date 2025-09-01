Mariah the Scientist Reacts To Concertgoer Trolling Young Thug Amid Snitching Allegations

Young Thug's currently facing a lot of criticism and until now, we haven't heard much from his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist.

Young Thug has been up against it thanks to an audio clip of him allegedly interacting with police during an interrogation. In it, he allegedly namedrops Peewee Roscoe which has caused many to accuse of him of snitching. When this first broke, no one knew just how out of control this was going to get.

To summarize, it's awful. Young Thug is now beefing with quite few people as a result of this mass release of leaked jail calls/conversations. Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas and Ralo are his main foes, with Wack 100 and Joe Budden viewing him in a more negative light.

As a result, he's tried to disprove these allegations through tweets and back-and-forth insults. It's all been useless so far and it appears that the backlash isn't going to end anytime soon. Things do really feel hopeless for Thugger right now. That's even with Lil Baby, Peewee Roscoe, and his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, sticking by his side.

The latter has been quiet though since this all started last Wednesday. That is at least until moments ago. During a recent performance, a troll in the audience tried to throw her off her game mid-song.

Young Thug Beef

He did so by turning his phone screen towards her with a message on it trying to disparage her boo. "It read, "Tell thug he's a [rat emoji]." However, Mariah didn't fold in the moment and handled the saboteur with ease. She quipped back with a thumbs up much to the troller's delight as he excitedly copied her response.

Folks in DJ Akademiks' comment section had all sorts of reactions. One warned the kid writing, "I just find it so weird grown adults go outta they way to just fw people [laughing emoji] now when they jump yo ahh after the show don’t cry [laughing emoji]."

Another was downright disappointed. "That’s weird AF! What does she have to do with anything?" Someone else commented on how they view the YSL fallout. "The downfall of ysl gonna be in the Mount Rushmore for hip hop history falloff’s."

It very well could be as Thug is between a rock and a hard place. He's most recently been going back and forth with QC P over the former allegedly warning Lil Baby about the former being a rat. "New Documentary Coming Soon 'The Rat That Just Keep On Tellin' @youngstonerliferecords @thuggerthugger1 [crying-laughing emojis] Executive Produced By Me," P taunted on IG.

