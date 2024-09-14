Lauren London Admits She's Still "A Mess" Over Nipsey Hussle's Death While Discussing Her Grieving Process

Lauren London also discussed how her kids have been dealing with the loss.

Lauren London says she's still dealing with the death of her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed outside of his store, Marathon Clothing, in 2019. She reflected on his tragic passing during an interview with Radhi Devlukia on the A Really Good Cry podcast, earlier this week.

“I still feel like a mess, that’s the thing,” she admitted, as caught by Billboard, “I guess I have to ask my friends how far I’ve come because I still genuinely feel like I have not arrived anywhere... I feel like I’m really heavy a lot, but again, I have to counter that to just, like, the grace of God, because if it was up to me, I would be sliding in here on my stomach, but I also don’t want to take away from the work that I’ve done from then until now. So, I don’t wanna do that, ’cause I’m good at doing that.” She added that her kids and her community have been an immense help. "God just placed people in my life that can kinda just usher me in and teach me and guide me. I always say the prayer of strangers held me up," she said.

Lauren London Speaks At Nipsey Hussle's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Lauren London speaks onstage as Nipsey. Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood. Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Farone/Getty Images)

Together, London and Hussle shared one son and had children from previous relationships. Speaking about their grieving process with Devlukia, London explained that she's been encouraging the family to express their emotions. “It’s so different with both of them, because one’s 14, the other one’s 7, so you know. I’m always, like, a container for whatever emotion they have,” she said on the show, “I’m just like, ‘It’s OK to feel all these things, you know? I’m holding it for you, I feel you, I understand, I hear you.' But also, playing his music, I’m always telling them to journal as well, like, write him a letter, tell him how you feel.”

Lauren London Discusses Nipsey Hussle

Elsewhere during the interview, London revealed how the two met, reflected on the nature of their relationship, and more.