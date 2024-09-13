Lauren London Reveals How She Met Nipsey Hussle

BYGabriel Bras Nevares961 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up Event
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 31: Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London, Jasmine Sanders and Terrence J attend Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up Event at on May 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
A tragic ending to a heartening love story.

Lauren London's most recent podcast appearance on A Really Good Cry with Radhi Devlukia might give you just that. During their conversation, she recalled how she met the late legend Nipsey Hussle, with whom she would form a beautiful relationship with before his tragic loss. Even though this love story has a devastating ending, what has endured since then is a deep feeling of love, dedication, and constance that this recollection embodies.

"I do remember how we met," Lauren London said of Nipsey Hussle. "I was on a set. At the time, he had dropped this Crenshaw mixtape that all the ladies on set were listening to. They were all from L.A., we were in L.A. on this shooting. I was like, 'It would be really cool if I, like, got them his mixtape and all like, you know, the Crenshaw stuff.' And so I had reached out to a friend of mine, Danny, like, 'Hey, do you know Nip? Could you reach out and see if I can get a discount on some of this stuff? 'Cause I'm kind of buying in bulk.' He's like, 'Yeah.'

Read More: Nipsey Hussle's Son Looks Just Like Him And Fans Are Blown Away

Lauren London Recalls Meeting Nipsey Hussle For The First Time

"So Nip never reached out," Lauren London continued. "His manager then reached out to my friend. I didn't get the discount, either. So I was like, oh, okay! *laughs* I guess he's not trying to give me it, it's fine. And so then, I bought the stuff, gave the girls their rap gifts. I end up following him on... I don't even remember what social media it was. See, my memory is so wack. Maybe it was Twitter? Or... At the time, it was Twitter. I don't know, I don't remember. Instagram, maybe. So I follow him and he DM'd me, like, 'Hey, thank you.' Yeah, he was in my DMs. 'Thanks for the support, appreciate you, send me your sizes so I can send you a personal box.'

"Then he gave me his number," she concluded concerning Nipsey Hussle. "So then I text him, because I was like, I don't do DMs. Yeah, I thought he was fine. First of all, me following him, I was like... He took the bait. *laughs* No, yes, I always thought he was very attractive. I actually had friends that knew him that were like, 'I think you guys would get along!" Years before that. But, you know, I was just on my, like, single mom stuff."

Read More: Rick Ross Honors Nipsey Hussle With Heartfelt Birthday Message

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...