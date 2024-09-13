Lauren London Reveals How She Met Nipsey Hussle

A tragic ending to a heartening love story.

Lauren London's most recent podcast appearance on A Really Good Cry with Radhi Devlukia might give you just that. During their conversation, she recalled how she met the late legend Nipsey Hussle, with whom she would form a beautiful relationship with before his tragic loss. Even though this love story has a devastating ending, what has endured since then is a deep feeling of love, dedication, and constance that this recollection embodies.

"I do remember how we met," Lauren London said of Nipsey Hussle. "I was on a set. At the time, he had dropped this Crenshaw mixtape that all the ladies on set were listening to. They were all from L.A., we were in L.A. on this shooting. I was like, 'It would be really cool if I, like, got them his mixtape and all like, you know, the Crenshaw stuff.' And so I had reached out to a friend of mine, Danny, like, 'Hey, do you know Nip? Could you reach out and see if I can get a discount on some of this stuff? 'Cause I'm kind of buying in bulk.' He's like, 'Yeah.'

Lauren London Recalls Meeting Nipsey Hussle For The First Time

"So Nip never reached out," Lauren London continued. "His manager then reached out to my friend. I didn't get the discount, either. So I was like, oh, okay! *laughs* I guess he's not trying to give me it, it's fine. And so then, I bought the stuff, gave the girls their rap gifts. I end up following him on... I don't even remember what social media it was. See, my memory is so wack. Maybe it was Twitter? Or... At the time, it was Twitter. I don't know, I don't remember. Instagram, maybe. So I follow him and he DM'd me, like, 'Hey, thank you.' Yeah, he was in my DMs. 'Thanks for the support, appreciate you, send me your sizes so I can send you a personal box.'

"Then he gave me his number," she concluded concerning Nipsey Hussle. "So then I text him, because I was like, I don't do DMs. Yeah, I thought he was fine. First of all, me following him, I was like... He took the bait. *laughs* No, yes, I always thought he was very attractive. I actually had friends that knew him that were like, 'I think you guys would get along!" Years before that. But, you know, I was just on my, like, single mom stuff."