Blac Chyna is no longer on the hook for allegedly assaulting Sequoya King, a former friend who says she was kicked in the stomach by the model. King reported she and Blac Chyna got into a bar fight after telling the former reality star that “she was being really nasty to her right now,” while both were having drinks at a nightclub.

King alleged the two got into a heated exchange after Chyna lost her $100 million lawsuit against the famous reality TV family, the Kardashians. She stated it all started when she pulled out her phone and Chyna accused her of taking unwanted pictures of her. King claimed she informed Chyna that she had her phone out as everyone else did that night, but says Chyna didn’t believe her.

King alleged that everyone at the club had their phones out and Chyna became paranoid that she was being recorded. She said Chyna saw her phone and thought King was photographing her as well.

“I told her, ‘We’re here together, why do I need to record you?'” King said that this is when Chyna charged, became angry, and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her backward. King also alleged Chyna snatched her phone, shattering it completely.

The purported victim admitted that she slammed the model for asking for donations while in appeals against the famous family. The case was under investigation by the LAPD who dropped all charges today (November 1), according to their media department.

Blac Chyna responded to the allegations in an exclusive statement to The Neighborhood Talk saying, “This is yet another example of someone lying to extort me and Huge thanks to the legal system for allowing justice to prevail. I will no longer sit back and let people slander my name.”

So far there has been no statement from the accuser.

