Apparently, pornography and fashion don’t mix, according to a lawsuit brought on by high-end clothing label, Christian Dior. The luxury brand is taking a well-known adult model to court and wants her to drop her name.

Gigi Dior, a popular OnlyFans model, was recently hit with a lawsuit seeking to have her drop the “Dior” from her name. The 40-year-old isn’t too happy about it and counters that her name has nothing to do with fashion. She also argues that her famous moniker was legally trademarked just last year.

In response to Christian Dior’s legal claims, the model spoke with Page Six to share her side of the story. “This is ridiculous, my name has nothing to with couture and the funny part is, what I do usually involves wearing no clothes at all,” said Gigi.

She also says she “trademarked” her “stage name for entertainment and modeling purposes.” Gigi adds, “I had to show proof of what I was using the name for, so I used appearances at Exotica and a website for confirmation … My request was granted.”

Gigi added that it was back in October when she first received a notice from the Dior. They reportedly told her “that they were appealing my trademark approval.” The company also claimed “that the name Dior is being diluted and that I am diluting their products.”

Christian Dior’s explained their reasoning for wanting the name change In court docs. “All goods and services… are opposed, namely: Entertainment services… personal appearances by a star… providing a website featuring non-downloadable adult-themed photographs and videos.”

The lawsuit also seeks to show the similarities in the name could cause “confusion” and “dilution.”

