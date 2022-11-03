Jason Lee, blogger and founder of Hollywood Unlocked, recently sat down with VladTV for an interview where he made shocking claims. During the discussion, Lee spilled the tea on what he was allegedly told by Tiny Harris, T.I’s wife, concerning the rapper’s rumored throwdown with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather back in 2014.

Jason, who was set to do an interview with Tiny’s R&B group Xscape, alleged that Tiny gave him details the public may not have fully been aware of. According to Lee, T.I. got “lit up” by Mayweather.

T.I. (@Tip) Directly Addresses Floyd Mayweather And Anyone Who Thinks He Dropped The Record Because Of Tiny. pic.twitter.com/XUzwSMkOsu — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) February 15, 2019

The self-proclaimed King of the South rapper reportedly approached the boxer at a Fatburger on the Las Vegas Strip, and after a heated exchange, the two began to brawl. This much is public knowledge, as the fight was covered extensively in the media. But what wasn’t shared was the alleged terrible outcome for T.I. after the fight ended.

According to Jason, his conversation with Xscape went south when he asked about the fight. The group members seemed uncomfortable and, as he puts it, “X-scaped” the interview to keep from divulging too much information. However, before the group “X-scaped,” Tiny allegedly informed Jason that her husband received two black eyes from the altercation, and even ended up having to wear makeup to hide them.

As you may recall, T.I and Mayweather went back and forth over Tiny in 2014, amid rumors that Tiny had some sort of intimate relationship with the boxing champ. Soon, things turned sour as insults were thrown from both sides. Mayweather reportedly responded to an alleged verbal jab by telling T.I to “control yo b***h mother******,” and it went downhill from there.

Later, when T.I got the opportunity, Lee claims he approached Mayweather to set the record straight, but it apparently didn’t end well.

Check out Jason Lee detailing the story below.