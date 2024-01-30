Kanye West, Tyler The Creator, Snoop Dogg, & More Attend Charlie Wilson's Hollywood Star Ceremony

Kanye West, Tyler The Creator, Snoop Dogg, and several more celebrities were in attendance at the unveiling of Charlie Wilson's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon. The celebration coincided with the Gap Band singer's 71st birthday as well.

Wilson posed for photographs with many of the artists present and shared a video from the ceremony on Instagram. He captioned the post: “Today I celebrated my birthday receiving my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thank you to all of my friends and fans who came out to celebrate this special moment with me. Feeling truly blessed.”

Kanye West, Tyler The Creator, & Ty Dolla Sign Celebrate Charlie Wilson

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Ty Dolla $ign, Tyler, The Creator, and Kanye West attend ceremony as Charlie Wilson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 29, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

During a speech at the event, Babyface said: "I’m just so proud to be a part of your life. For you to even know me, to know my name and say anything to me period, I’m geeked about that. Please, I wanna say it again, give love to Charlie Wilson 'cause he deserves this." Snoop Dogg also shared highlights of Wilson's top hip-hop collaborations from over the years on Instagram, including his own hit with Pharrell, “Beautiful," as well as Kanye's "Bound 2," Tyler, The Creator's "Earfquake," and more. Check out Charlie Wilson's Instagram post below.

Charlie Wilson Reflects On Walk Of Fame Ceremony

On the way to the event, Kanye ran into a reporter from TMZ and got into a heated exchange over questions about his wife, Bianca Censori. During the altercation, he snatched the photographer's phone away and ranted about his privacy. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West as well as Charlie Wilson on HotNewHipHop.

