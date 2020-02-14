Charlie Wilson Releases Video For "Forever Valentine"

For decades Charlie Wilson has been providing multiple generations with the soundtracks to their lives and now, he's finally released the visuals to his latest single, "Forever Valentine." Just in time for the lovers' holiday, the song, co-written and coproduce by Bruno Mars, is a genuine celebration of love in its purest form. "Forever Valentine" marks the first musical release for Uncle Charlie since the release of his eighth studio album In It To Win It in 2017.

The visuals for "Forever Valentine," directed by Easton West, detail the wedding day of a couple preparing to spend the remainder of lives together. Throughout the video, viewers get an insight into the love lives of couples young and old who just so happen to be guests at the newlyweds wedding while Charlie Murphy himself takes on the role of the ceremony's pastor and wedding reception performer.

Sonically, "Forever Valentine" is a theme song that will be recognized for years to come as the subject matter is perfect for any celebration or family gathering. Charlie Murphy's legendary vocal cadence that helped The Gap Band become a household name graciously glides over the perfectly-mixed live instrumentation. The "Early In The Morning" singer recently spoke with Billboard about working with Bruno Mars stating:

"We talked about the song’s vibe for a while, put a chorus down and then didn’t see each other for a while. Then we ended up on the road together (both performed at London’s Hyde Park Festival in 2018; Wilson also played select dates on the final leg of Mars’s 24K Magic World Tour later that year). We’d sing every day at lunch as we further hashed out the song."

Check out the beautiful visuals to Charlie Wilson's "Forever Valentine" in the video provided above.



