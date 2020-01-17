Charlie Wilson & Bruno Mars Put On For The Lovers With "Forever Valentine"

With Valentines Day right around the corner, R&B crooners Charlie Wilson & Bruno Mars have linked up for a little love language in the form of a new single titled "Forever Valentine."

Bruno handles the song's production and a few backing vocals, as confirmed in his announcement post on Instagram (seen above), while Wilson spearheads the main portion with all the perfect notes. For those currently in cupid's chokehold, "Forever Valentine" spells out all the things you may be feeling about your significant other in the smoothest way possible. In short, the main message is that it doesn't have to be Valentines Day or even the month of February for you to show your honey dip that there's nobody else worth boo loving. Must be nice!

Listen to the Bruno Mars-produced new single "Forever Valentine" by Charlie Wilson below, which might help you start planning for the occasion now:

Quotable Lyrics:

"It ain't gotta be February

To break out some whipped cream and strawberries

Oooh, you already know that my girl get what she want

Queen of this love

Queen of my heart

Woah, hold on, wait a minute

Light my fire, take your time

Electrify my lovin'

Cross my heart, hope to die

'Tis the season for cuffin'"