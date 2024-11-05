Donald Trump Has The Internet Questioning If He Voted With A Melania Trump Body Double

BYZachary Horvath336 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Florida Today
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at a February 18, 2017, rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport inside the AeroMod International hangar in Florida. © TIM SHORTT/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The former POTUS and the former first lady are going viral on the final day of the election.

It's the final day to get out there and vote and it's wild that we are already at the end of the campaign. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are the two most potentially realistic winners this year and it seems like it will be a photo finish. As with all presidential campaigns, this one was just as controversial, but perhaps even more so when you think about it. The assassination attempt earlier this year will remain a mysterious and unfathomable moment and it could be looked at as a catalyst in Donald Trump possibly taking this election.

On top of that, both candidates in general are polarizing to the core. Their actions and comments during the debates and rallies angered and confused a lot of voters. But with almost zero doubt, one of them will be in office, whether America likes it or not. Speaking of confusion, the internet is quite perplexed at the moment thanks recent images and clips making the rounds. Trump and his wife Melania casted their votes in Palm Beach, Florida earlier today at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center.

Read More: Rihanna Goes Off On "Karen" Commenters Upset With Her Election Fraud Joke

Donald Trump... Is That Actually Melania Trump With You?

While addressing the media, people were severely confused as to whether or not the former POTUS was with a body double of his wife. Skeptics have been comparing photos of Melania to older ones since then and in great detail. Some are looking for facial differences of the "two" women and overall, people seem split. Further fueling the debate is that Melania's "twin" is wearing dark shades. However, there other footage out there that shows her without them on. Hearing her speak as well has us thinking that the folks who thought otherwise were fooled.

What are your thoughts on Donald Trump causing confusion with a potential Melania Trump body double? Which side of the debate are you on? Who do you think will win the 2024 election? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Donald Trump. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of politics and pop culture.

Read More: Buckshot Speaks Out After Recent Assault Landed Him In The Hospital

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...