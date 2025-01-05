Dream Kardashian Goes Viral Over Hilarious Remark To Grandma Tokyo Toni

Hey Rob, what did your daughter just say to her grandma?

Dream Kardashian has captured attention on social media after making a pointed remark about her grandmother, Tokyo Toni, during a recent livestream. On Friday, January 3, a clip surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Dream and her mother, Blac Chyna, cooking together in the kitchen. The candid moment quickly ignited online chatter. In the video, Dream says, “If Tokyo Toni goes on here, cut it off,” addressing her mother, who was just off-camera. Her remark prompted an immediate, knowing glance toward Blac Chyna, hinting at a subtle maternal response.

Social media users flocked to social media to weigh in on the exchange, sharing their interpretations of the moment. “I know a child who just got silently checked by their momma when I see one," commented a user. Another, @missaa2u, humorously noted the family dynamics, writing, “To have Kris Jenner and Tokyo Toni as grandmas… what a DIVERSE life!”

Dream Kardashian Makes Viral Remark About Grandma Tokyo Toni

Reactions ranged from amusement to cultural commentary. Instagram user @ilovegodandtrapmusic observed, “Calling your grandmother by her street name is crazy,” while @addressmebri commented, “Her mother checked it with a look alone. I know that nervous smile!” Others, like @sobenyree, empathized, saying, “She’s a child, she’s learning,” capturing the innocence and humor of the situation. Whether she’s making casual remarks about family or offering unexpected quips, the young Kardashian has a knack for sparking viral moments that keep audiences entertained.

In December, Dream made waves during another livestream, confidently declaring, “Well, I am the only Kardashian kid.” The statement delivered matter-of-factly, reignited discussions about the unique position she holds within her famous family. On that same livestream, Dream also fielded a viewer’s question about her favorite aunt, further endearing herself to fans who enjoy her candid personality. Dream's parents, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, broke up in 2017. In October 2024, Blac Chyna got engaged to Derrick Milano. Tyga also shares a son with Blac Chyna.