Megan Thee Stallion Reveals How Women Rappers Are Expected To Carry Themselves Compared To Men

Meg thinks everyone is best served by just being themselves.

Megan Thee Stallion's years in the public eye have taught her some lessons on the best ways to be. That's one of the things she discusses in a newly released interview with L'Officiel. In the piece she shared some advice for female rappers and also revealed how she arrived at the philosophy she now follows. "“For female rappers, there’s a line that you don’t want to cross. You want to be Miss Congeniality, you want to be well liked by everyone. You want to be the baddest, you want to be the best, but you want to do it the right way," she begins.

While it's evocative for Megan to claim there's a "right way" for her and her contemporaries to act, it's not what it seems. She opened up further on her philosophy of trying your hardest to be yourself because no matter what you do, people will criticize. "I did have to learn that there is no right way. Whoever you are, be that. If you crazy, be crazy, if you nice, be nice. If you mean, be mean, if you sad, be sad. Whatever your lane is, just be that. Be your real true self," Meg concludes. Check out her full interview with the publication discussing a variety of subjects below.

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Rappers To Be Who They Are

Megan Thee Stallion has already shared three singles from her upcoming new snake-themed album. "COBRA" dropped last year followed by "HISS" and "BOA" earlier this year. But those aren't the only big songs this year that she appears on. She teamed up with GloRilla for the second single from her new mixtape, the track "Wanna Be." The pair are gearing up to release a new remix of the track with Cardi B that was first teased during a recent live performance.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's advice to other female rappers to focus their energy on being themselves? Do you think she's right that female MCs will face criticism no matter what they do? Let us know in the comment section below.

