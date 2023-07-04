Shannon Sharpe is someone who is incredibly popular when it comes to the sports commentary world. Of course, he was on Undisputed with Skip Bayless for the better part of seven years. However, he has since left the show, which is now on hiatus. Overall, Sharpe was the heart and soul of the show. Without him, Undisputed simply wouldn’t be worth watching. Although Skip would beg to differ, it is highly likely that fans won’t enjoy the new version of the show.

Subsequently, fans are waiting to see what Sharpe’s next move will be. He has his Club Shay Shay podcast. However, that is only a small facet of what he is capable of. At this point, many are expecting him to join ESPN, especially in light of all of the recent layoffs. That said, Shannon Sharpe was recently traveling this past week and found himself on an airplane. Sharpe is a frequent flyer, and he just so happened to run into a fellow celebrity.

BIA x Shannon Sharpe

Rapper BIA was on the flight as well, and she got to sit right next to the NFL legend. The artist posted on Twitter about the encounter, saying “Shannon Sharpe & me chatting about life.” BIA is a successful artist in her own right, and her profile continues to rise. Needless to say, there were probably plenty of things she could have learned from Sharpe during their conversation. Perhaps she can even be the next guest on his podcast.

As for Sharpe’s future, we will just have to wait and see what happens. For now, it seems as though the Denver Broncos Hall of Famer will be looking to keep things on the DL until further notice. There are plenty of networks, outlets, and publications that would love to have Shannon. However, that is going to come with a price, and rightfully so. He is at the height of his popularity, and we don’t foresee that changing anytime soon.

