Shannon Sharpe has officially left UNDISPUTED. After seven years, the NFL Hall of Famer left the talk show he co-hosted with Skip Bayless. Additionally, the relationship between Sharpe and Bayless had reportedly drastically deteriorated, prompting Sharpe to leave Fox for greener pastures. However, what those greener pastures actually are remains to be seen.

Sharpe tried to keep it together on his final show. However, as things began to wind down, Sharpe couldn’t hold back his emotions. “I’m here because of you,” Sharpe said to Bayless, fighting back tears. “You’ve allowed me to share the stage with you. You allowed me to share the platform. The opportunity that you gave me, to become what I became, I’m forever indebted to you. I’ll never forget what you did for me. You helped me grow more than you’ll ever know.” Later, Sharpe raised some eyebrows after retweeting a show of support from an adult content creator.

Sharpe Gives BTS Of Final UNDISPUTED Show

I can’t thank you all enough. From the people at Fox, to my Family, Friends, and loyal Followers. Join me as I go into my next chapter. pic.twitter.com/5Whj2jpoFa — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 14, 2023

On June 14, Sharpe shared a nearly five-minute video of his final day at Fox. It starts with him pulling up and heading to his dressing room, which has been covered in balloons and pictures. He puts on his iconic yellow chequered suit and heads to make up before heading to the studio. Along the way, Sharpe hugs pretty much everyone he runs into. In the studio, he shares a few jokes with Skip Bayless before addressing the production crew and his daughter. He takes special care to shout out his dedicated assistant for all the work she’s done for him.

After filming, he heads to a small party that’s being thrown for him, complete with his favorite donuts. He toasts the crowd, finishing with “to 7 wonderful years and many more to come”. We see him signing out of the building and heading back to his car. Finally, we see Sharpe driving off into the future. Furthermore, the video was posted alongside a caption. “I can’t thank you all enough. From the people at Fox, to my Family, Friends, and loyal Followers. Join me as I go into my next chapter.”

