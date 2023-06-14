June 13 marked the last time Shannon Sharpe would host UNDISPUTED. After seven years, the NFL Hall of Famer left the talk show he co-hosted with Skip Bayless. Reportedly, the relationship between Sharpe and Bayless had drastically deteriorated, prompting Sharpe to leave Fox for greener pastures.

Sharpe tried to keep it together on his final show. However, as things began to wind down, Sharpe couldn’t hold back his emotions. “I’m here because of you,” Sharpe said to Bayless, fighting back tears. “You’ve allowed me to share the stage with you. You allowed me to share the platform. The opportunity that you gave me, to become what I became, I’m forever indebted to you. I’ll never forget what you did for me. You helped me grow more than you’ll ever know.”

Shannon Sharpe Tweets Before He Looks

Appreciate the support 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/UEz6wp7ETv — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 14, 2023

There has been an outpouring of love for Sharpe in the hours after his final show. However, one response from the former tight end has raised some eyebrows. Sharpe responded “Appreciate the support” with three praying hands emojis in response to the Twitter account @lawalexisss saying “Undisputed is dead to me” in reply to a TMZ article about Sharpe’s tearful goodbye on UNDISPUTED. However, @lawalexisss is the sort of account that major media stars typically don’t interact with if they are looking to avoid controversy.

Alexis’ Twitter bio begins “Daddy’s princess 💎 | Law student 👩‍🎓 Probably I will save you from going to jail 💗.” Furthermore, her pinned tweet is a raunchy mirror selfie with the caption “Looking for someone to film a 🌽🎥 with for my page…” followed by a link to her Snipfeed account. Snipfeed is a site popular among adult content creators. Many people have pointed out in the comments that Sharpe likely meant to quote-tweet the TMZ article, rather than Alexis’ tweet. However, the tweet is still up at the time of writing. Maybe it was a mistake, maybe it wasn’t. However, what we do know is that it’s a hilarious way to leave your flagship show after seven years. Sharpe’s next landing spot is still unknown. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHip.

