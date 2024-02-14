V Scripts Tears Into The Two-Party System On “Every President Lied”

The political climate is heating up as we approach the 2024 U.S. Elections. Between the Republicans and Democrats, there’s undoubtedly a clear disdain toward the two-party system in America. For Los Angeles-based rapper V Scripts, it’s evident that the upcoming election is a choice between the lesser of two evils. On his new single, “Every President Lied,” the rapper delivers a tough, confrontational banger that speaks directly toward the shared grievances that many Americans have ahead of the election.

“Every President Lies” boasts production from No30, who delivers an eerie and grim trap-centric backdrop. Though Scripts has proven on several occasions that he’s a formidable MC, his melodic prowess takes center stage, merging influences of Atlanta’s trap stars like Lil Baby, Gunna, and even the remnants of Playboi Carti’s baby voice. However, it’s the power of his pen that penetrates across the honeyed melodies and the riveting production. “Strugglin’, look at the times/ The government crooks like the mob,” he raps on the record, poignantly summarizing a common sentiment among Americans.

Press Play On V Scripts “Every President Lied”

Though V Scripts only sporadically drops new music these days, it’s clear that he mainly steps out when he has something of importance to speak on. The rapper previously unveiled his single, “A Piece For You” in 2023, following the releases of “Billboard” and “12 Is Knockin’.” His last project, Wolves & Lions arrived in 2020 14 songs in total, including the single, “Malcolm Luther X,” and features from Chaos The Gift and Weava.

Hopefully, the release of “Every President Lied” signals a new project from V Scripts this year to follow-up on Wolves & Lions. Press play on his new single, “Every President Lied” above. Do you think V Scripts has a hit on his hands with his new single? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below and let us know whether you’re rocking with his new single.

Quotable Lyrics

Nothin’ free

They hate when you win, the love is free

When the President blue, my money green

When the President red, my money green