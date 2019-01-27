2020 elections
- SongsV Scripts Tears Into The Two-Party System On “Every President Lied”V Scripts' frustrations take center stage on "Every President Lied." By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Publicly Puts Pressure On Pence To Decertify Biden's WinPence had to break the news to Trump that he doesn't have that type of power. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureChet Hanks' Fake Jamaican Accent Returns In Celebration Of Trump's DefeatChet Hanks taunts Donald Trump while celebrating Biden's win in his fake Jamaican accent. By Aron A.
- PoliticsDrake Congratulates Biden & Harris On Election Win: "Welcome Home Joey"Drake honors Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' historical victory with memories of getting "Punk'd."By Aron A.
- PoliticsKim Kardashian Has Fans Speculating About Who She Voted ForKanye West might be the only person in the West-Kardashian household that believes he's fit to lead America. By Aron A.
- PoliticsJoe Rogan On Kanye West For 2024 President: "He Could Be"Kanye could be president but Joe Rogan doesn't think he should be. By Aron A.
- PoliticsWill.i.am Compares Re-Electing Trump To An Abusive RelationshipWill.i.am says another four more years of Trump would be "detrimental for the course of America."By Aron A.
- Politics50 Cent Anticipates Trump's Imprisonment If He Loses Election50 Cent trolls Trump over reported fears of going to prison if he doesn't win the re-election. By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Is Offended By Jay-Z's Colourful LanguageTrump hasn't got over the billionaire couple's support of Hillary Clinton in 2016. By Aron A.
- PoliticsCandace Owens Ties Black Lives Matter To Election TimesCandace Owens links Black Lives Matter to election years, saying that "white liberals" only care about black lives when there's an election.By Alex Zidel
- TechFacebook Launches False Information App To Combat Fake News On InstagramZuckerberg is tired of being called an infidel by fellow Americans. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBernie Sanders Wants To Cancel All Student Loan Debt By Taxing Wall StreetBernie Sanders for 2020 or nah? By Aida C.
- EntertainmentPresidential Candidate Cory Booker Testifies At Slavery Reparations HearingThe Capitol Hill hearing is swarmed with key figures. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCNN Stopped Airing Donald Trump's Campaign After Supporters Chanted "CNN Sucks"CNN cut the airing of the speech immediately. By Aida C.
- PoliticsCandace Owens Calls "When They See Us" An Attempt To Influence 2020 ElectionsCandace Owens thinks "When They See Us" is an attempt to sway political opinions. By Aida C.
- SocietyBernie Sanders Announces 2020 Presidential RunFeel the Bern...again. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyAzealia Banks Calls Jussie Smollet's Attack DNC "Propaganda"She suggests the incident might be used to control the Black vote through "emotionality" and identity politics.By Zaynab
- SocietyAzealia Banks Shares US Elections Predictions: "Hillary Got Goons"She did predict Trump's victory, after all.By Zaynab