Offset Accused Of “Disrespecting” Cardi B On IG Amid Pregnancy Rumors

BYCaroline Fisher2.8K Views
Offset Set It Off Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Rapper Offset performs during Offset Set It Off Tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Fans aren't happy with Offset's latest post.

As of late, fans have started to speculate that Cardi B could be expecting, adding yet another layer of confusion to her already murky relationship status. Late last year, she announced that she and her longtime partner Offset had gone their separate ways. Since then, however, they appear to be back on good terms. It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not they're in a relationship again, though it seems like they're at least keeping things cordial for their little ones.

The femcee stepped out last week for a BET Experience performance in an oversized sequined jersey dress, which left some suspecting that she was trying to hide a growing bump. Considering the fact that she and Offset just recently overcame some serious issues, this had fans concerned. Matters were only made worse today when the former Migos member took to Instagram to promote some new merch.

Offset's Latest IG Post

The photos feature various scantily clad women rocking "rare" t-shirts and panties, an apparent nod to his recent Gunna collab. "She do what I say she gone fetch," he captioned the post, quoting the song. Commenters are now accusing him of disrespecting Cardi, and they're not holding back in the slightest. "If my husband posted this, I would be pissed! This is very disrespectful," one user writes. "Who gone fetch?" another wonders. "You should've known better than to post this mess."

Others are coming to his defense, arguing that he was just promoting his music and merch, which likely won't impact his relationship with the "Enough" performer. What do you think of rumors that Cardi B could be expecting? What about Offset's latest Instagram post? Do you think he deserves the backlash he's receiving online, or are social media users simply overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

