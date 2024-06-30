Offset Accused Of “Disrespecting” Cardi B On IG Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Fans aren't happy with Offset's latest post.

As of late, fans have started to speculate that Cardi B could be expecting, adding yet another layer of confusion to her already murky relationship status. Late last year, she announced that she and her longtime partner Offset had gone their separate ways. Since then, however, they appear to be back on good terms. It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not they're in a relationship again, though it seems like they're at least keeping things cordial for their little ones.

The femcee stepped out last week for a BET Experience performance in an oversized sequined jersey dress, which left some suspecting that she was trying to hide a growing bump. Considering the fact that she and Offset just recently overcame some serious issues, this had fans concerned. Matters were only made worse today when the former Migos member took to Instagram to promote some new merch.

Offset's Latest IG Post

The photos feature various scantily clad women rocking "rare" t-shirts and panties, an apparent nod to his recent Gunna collab. "She do what I say she gone fetch," he captioned the post, quoting the song. Commenters are now accusing him of disrespecting Cardi, and they're not holding back in the slightest. "If my husband posted this, I would be pissed! This is very disrespectful," one user writes. "Who gone fetch?" another wonders. "You should've known better than to post this mess."