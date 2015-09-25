Back to Artists

Chuck Inglish

Real Name
Evan Ingersoll
Date of Birth
Oct. 7, 1984 - Age 40
Hometown
Mount Clemens, MI
Label
Sounds Like Fun Records, Federal Prism Records
Artist Bio

As one half of The Cool Kids, along side Sir Michael Rocks, Chuck Inglish has had success as a duo as well as solo. He has collaborated with Chance the Rapper, Action Bronson, BJ the Chicago Kid, Ab-Soul, Mac Miller, Freddie Gibbs, Chip tha Ripper, Bun B, and Asher Roth, amongst others. His solo album Convertibles reached the 24 spot on the US R&B chart. He's known for a bass-heavy production style.
Top Songs
Top Albums & Mixtapes
