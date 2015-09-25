Artist Bio Follow

As one half of The Cool Kids, along side Sir Michael Rocks, Chuck Inglish has had success as a duo as well as solo. He has collaborated with Chance the Rapper, Action Bronson, BJ the Chicago Kid, Ab-Soul, Mac Miller, Freddie Gibbs, Chip tha Ripper, Bun B, and Asher Roth, amongst others. His solo album Convertibles reached the 24 spot on the US R&B chart. He's known for a bass-heavy production style.