Just a few days ago, LeBron James hinted at "The Decision Part 2." If you remember, the first decision happened in 2010, when LeBron made the announcement that he would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers. Of course, he joined the Miami Heat and won two NBA titles.

Given the fact that LeBron is now 40 years old, fans expected the basketball superstar to announce his retirement from the game. Instead, James revealed that he was actually doing an ad for Hennessy. As you can imagine, this ticked a lot of people off. He toyed with the emotions of his fans, and they let him know that it wasn't appreciated.

However, one fan is seemingly taking things a bit too far right now. A Los Angeles Lakers fan is currently suing LeBron for roughly $866, which is chump change for someone as rich as James. Why are they suing? Well, the fan bought two tickets to a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, thinking it would be James' final game against his hometown team.

Now, the fan argues his tickets aren't worth very much anymore, and that he doesn't have much interest in attending a meaningless match.

Read More: LeBron James Reflects On Infamous 2 Chainz Deluxe Album Meme

LeBron James Hennessy Ad

This is all very petty, and one has to wonder if this kind of lawsuit is even going to make its way to the court. Advertisements are sometimes misleading, and these things are going to happen. Not to mention, the fan could always just resell the tickets and take a loss, or better yet, attend the game and enjoy a fun experience.

LeBron is not responsible for the way people spend their money. Furthermore, LeBron never explicitly stated that he would be retiring. This was just speculation that festered online, and the fan in question hedged his bets a bit aggressively.

We imagine LeBron will, indeed, retire soon. Whether or not this season is his last, is something that still remains to be seen.