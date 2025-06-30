It's unfortunate turn of events for Malik Beasley as he set himself up for a lot of looks in free agency or a nice pay day from Detroit.

He averaged 16.3 points, played all 82 games, helped the Pistons reach the postseason for the first time since 2019, and shot 42% from three. Beasley made 319 attempts, which was the second most behind Anthony Edwards' 320. Moreover, he became only the third player ever to make at least 300 shots from deep while shooting at 40+%.

But as for Malik Beasley, it's unfortunate. After bouncing around the league over his first few seasons, he seemed to have found a long-term home with Detroit. He put up his best campaign for them after latching on with the rising Eastern Conference squad on a one-year deal last offseason.

