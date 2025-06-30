Detroit Pistons' Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation Over Alleged Participation On NBA Bets

It's unfortunate turn of events for Malik Beasley as he set himself up for a lot of looks in free agency or a nice pay day from Detroit.

NBA shooting guard Malik Beasley is in serious jeopardy of never playing in the league again. Per reports from AllHipHop and ESPN's Shams Charania, the 2016 first round draft pick is currently under federal investigation for allegedly playing a role in sports betting. Suspicions were raised by a big-time U.S. sportsbook after noticing "unusual heavy betting interest on Beasley’s statistics" in January 2024.

During that time, the Florida State alum was with the Milwaukee Bucks. The particular bets that Malik Beasley was allegedly participating in include NBA games and prop bets. For those who don't know, props can range anywhere from an individual's performance in that game to team stats.

At the time of reporting, Malik Beasley has not been charged. His attorney, Steve Haney, made that clear in a recent statement to ESPN. "An investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. constitution."

NBA spokesman, Mike Bass, shared that the league is working alongside the U.S. Attorney's Office. "We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation."

At this time, not much else is out there as things have just gotten underway.

Malik Beasley NBA Career

NBA players allegedly/actually being tied to gambling is nothing new. Remember, in 2023, Jontay Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets wing Michael Porter Jr., was permanently banned for manipulating his playing time. Even more recently, Miami Heat point guard Terry Rozier was under investigation for similar reasons.

However, nothing has really come of that scenario.

But as for Malik Beasley, it's unfortunate. After bouncing around the league over his first few seasons, he seemed to have found a long-term home with Detroit. He put up his best campaign for them after latching on with the rising Eastern Conference squad on a one-year deal last offseason.

He averaged 16.3 points, played all 82 games, helped the Pistons reach the postseason for the first time since 2019, and shot 42% from three. Beasley made 319 attempts, which was the second most behind Anthony Edwards' 320. Moreover, he became only the third player ever to make at least 300 shots from deep while shooting at 40+%.

Malik and the Pistons were in serious talks of inking a three-year $42 million contract. However, that is now at a halt.

