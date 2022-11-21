At this point, no one is quite sure what Elon Musk is doing. News of Musk’s unsettling decisions left many users questioning the future of Twitter. Hoards of employees quit or were laid off after Musk executed unrealistic demands.

Several controversial figures are returning to the platform as discussions about Twitter continue. The infamous head of Infowars, Alex Jones, was permanently banned from Twitter. The QAnon conspiracy theorist made incendiary remarks that resulted in him being axed from the app.

Someone on Twitter wanted to know if Musk would approve of Jones’s return. He reflected on a tragic loss he experienced in 2022.

“My firstborn child died in my arms,” said the Tesla boss. “I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

Musk is referring to Jones fueling conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre. Almost 10 years ago, Adam Lanza opened fire at the school, killing 27 people. For years, Jones insisted Sandy Hook was a government conspiracy. He used his platform to gain followers who harassed dozens of grieving families.

In a recent ruling, a judge ordered Jones to pay $1 billion to the victims. Still, Jones is fighting the judgment, but Musk remains unforgiving. This news arrives on the heels of Donald Trump and Kanye West returning to Twitter. As a result, users are bracing themselves as campaigns for the 2024 presidential election loom.

When Kyrie Irving supported a conspiracy video shared by Jones, he earned pushback, as well. Irving is returning to basketball following a brief suspension concerning anti-Semitism accusations.