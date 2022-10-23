Alex Jones has filed a motion to request a new trial in the lawsuit from families of the Sandy Hook victims, who recently won a $1 billion verdict against the InfoWars owner. Jones’ legal team argues that Judge Barbara Bellis’ pretrial rulings resulted in an unfair trial and “a substantial miscarriage of justice.”

“In short, (Jones and his parent company Free Speech Systems) contend that verdict is exorbitant and a result of passion and prejudice,” his attorney, Norm Pattis, wrote in the motion filed Friday. “Additionally, the (families’) failure to offer any evidentiary standard by which the jury could calculate damages rendered the verdict a species of wild speculation unsupported by law and resulted in a verdict that denies (Jones and FSS) due process of law.”

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The lawyer representing the 15 plaintiffs confirmed that they will be filing a brief opposing Jones’ request, according to CBS News.

In addition to Jones having been ruled to pay $1 billion in compensatory damages to the plaintiffs, the Connecticut jury also found that Jones and Infowars’ parent company should pay the plaintiffs punitive damages. The families are requesting “the highest possible” amount.

“The only appropriate punitive damages award in this case is the largest award within the court’s power,” the families’ lawyers said in the filing. “The defendants have acted willfully, maliciously, and evilly, in full knowledge of the harm they are causing people who had no means to fight back, except to bring this case.”

The judge is expected to determine that award at some point next month.

[Via]