M.I.A. Brings Great Writing To The Forefront On "AMEN"

The multi-faceted artist that is M.I.A. just came by with her brand-new LP, Bells Collection. The 16-track offering features material that only she can put forth. She recruited a ton of great producing talent from names like Skrillex, Cadenza, and more. However, it is all a little too good to be true.

We say that because the album is not on any conventional stream platform. Instead, it lands on M.I.A.'s website, ohmni.com. According to HYPEBEAST, there are rumors that she decided to go this route for the possibility of censorship due to some of the tracks titles and their political messaging. That would include a song like "FREE PALI" for example. One we want to focus on is "AMEN."

Read More: XXXTENTACION's Mother Shows Off A Mug With Painting Of Them Together

Listen To "AMEN" By M.I.A.

One of the best qualities of this cut is the writing. You can what M.I.A. is talking about below. Additionally, the production is very rhythmic and danceable. The hook is also a standout moment as it is very catchy. The only way to hear what we are talking about is to check out the link in the second paragraph.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "AMEN," by M.I.A.? Is this the best track from her brand-new album Bells Collection, why or why not? Do you think she should/will release the project to regular streaming platforms? If this is not a good song in your opinion, which ones are you feeling so far? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around M.I.A. Finally, stick with us for the best song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

These modern day prophets

Ain't no matter what they promise

I been the richest and the poorest

Here living in this concrete forest

I know what it is to have success

And it ain't all about the ways that I can flex

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Cheating Allegations Confuse Rapper: "We Peaceful & Happy Over Here"

[Via]