infowars
- Pop CultureAlex Jones Net Worth 2023: A Deep Dive Into The "Infowars" Owner's FinancesExplore the dramatic shift in Alex Jones' net worth by 2023, delving into the controversies and legal battles that shaped his finances.ByJake Skudder3.5K Views
- PoliticsAlex Jones' Lawyers Accidentally Leaked All Of His Emails, Infowars Finances Are RevealedThings aren't looking too good for Alex Jones.ByRex Provost3.5K Views
- LifeAlex Jones To Pay Damages To Sandy Hook Families Following Hoax ClaimsThe "Infowars" host suggested that the elementary school shooting that took the lives of 26 people—including 20 children—was just a hoax.ByErika Marie2.8K Views
- PoliticsAlex Jones & Joe Budden Beef: Twitter Is In DisbeliefTwitter is discrediting the conservative talk show host, as per usual.ByYoni Yardeni10.2K Views
- PoliticsRoger Stone Says Donald Trump Should Declare Martial Law If He Loses ElectionRoger Stone says Donald Trump should declare martial law if he loses the 2020 election.ByCole Blake7.4K Views
- CrimeAlex Jones Of "InfoWars" Arrested For DWI In TexasConspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested on DWI charge in Texas early Tuesday morning. ByNoah C1439 Views
- PoliticsT.I. Rips Into Alex Jones For Saying "Trump's Always Trying To Unify" On "ExpediTIously"T.I. and "Infowars" Alex Jones sat down for quite possibly the strangest episode of "ExpediTIously" that will ever happen.ByAron A.5.0K Views
- SocietyAlex Jones Reunites With Joe Rogan, Says There's An Alien Base In San FranciscoGet your popcorn ready, folks.ByAlex Zidel78.4K Views
- EntertainmentApple, Spotify, Facebook, & YouTube Delete Far-Right Reporter Alex Jones' PodcastsBye Bye Alex Jones. ByKarlton Jahmal2.0K Views
- MusicAlex Jones "InfoWars" On Spotify Prompts Calls For Boycott Of Streaming PlatformThe streaming service is facing yet another outcry against their selection of content.ByZaynab1.8K Views
- MusicChildish Gambino Does A "Voodoo Dance" In "This Is America," Says Alex JonesAlex Jones doesn't really understand Childish Gambino's new music video. ByMatthew Parizot7.7K Views
- SocietyPepe The Frog Creator Wants To Take Back Meme From Alt-RightPepe does not agree with the alt-right. ByDavid Saric2.7K Views
- MusicXXXTENTACION Says "Look At Me" Video Is "All Lives Matter"XXXTENTACION responds to the "Look At Me!" video's backlash.ByAron A.25.7K Views
- MusicXXXTentacion's Music Video Called "Murder Pornography" On "InfoWars"XXXTentacion's video continues to make enemies.ByMatt F8.0K Views