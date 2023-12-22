"Dawson's Creek" Stars: Where Are They Now?

Dawson’s Creek, the iconic teen drama that premiered in 1998, won the attention and hearts of many. With a fresh coming-of-age storyline, relatable characters, and dramatic plot twists, the show was a major hit. Moreover, the series gave an authentic portrayal of the ups and downs of teenage life. These included: love triangles, peer pressure, and the enduring bonds that last till adulthood. More importantly, Dawson’s Creek catapulted its young casts into the spotlight, turning them into household names. The show ran for six seasons, ending in 2003, and since then, the cast have remained active.

James Van Der Beek (Dawson Leery)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Actor James Van Der Beek leaves the "AOL Build" taping at the AOL Studios on August 03, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

After his role as the aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery, James continued to grace both the big and small screens. He starred in films and shows, such as! Don’t Trust The B**** in Apartment 23, CSI: Cyber, Varsity Blues, and Texas Rangers. In 2019, he participated in the popular reality competition Dancing With The Stars, coming in fifth place. He also voiced Boris from the Vampirina from 2017 until 2021. The star now lives with his wife Kimberly and their six children.

Katie Holmes (Joey Potter)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: Actress Katie Holmes attends the 11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on April 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Katie Holmes played the strong-willed and independent Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek. She smoothly transitioned from teen idol, to a successful film star. She starred in blockbuster hits such as Batman Begins, The Gift, and Mad Money. Holmes has also delved into the world of directing and producing. In 2006, she married the renowned actor Tom Cruise, and the two share a child. However, she and Cruise got divorced in 2012. Soon after, Holmes began a longtime relationship with Jamie Foxx, which ended in 2019.

Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Joshua Jackson attends "When They See Us" World Premiere at The Apollo Theater on May 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Pacey Witter, portrayed by Joshua Jackson, won over fans with his wit and charm. Post-Dawson’s Creek, Jackson’s career continued to flourish. His most notable roles are in the TV shows: Fringe, The Affair, and Little Fires Everywhere. He also landed movie and stage performance roles in Shutter, Americano, and Children of a Lesser God. Jackson married British model, Jodie Turner-Smith, in 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child a year later. However, the couple have since separated, and Jackson is currently dating Lupita Nyong’o.

Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley)

US actress Michelle Williams attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Michelle Williams played the troubled Jen Lindley on Dawson’s Creek. She has since evolved into one of Hollywood's most respected actresses. Williams has constantly received critical acclaim for her acting performances in film. She earned widespread praise for her work in Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, and Manchester By The Sea. Williams has also earned multiple Academy Award nominations, showcasing her dedication to her craft. She and the late Heath Ledger share a daughter. Williams is currently married to the theater director, Thomas Kail, and the two share two children.

Busy Philipps (Audrey Liddell)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Busy Phillips attends the PATRÓN EL CIELO Star Studded Celebration at New York City's Iconic Boom Boom Room at Boom Boom Room on May 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for PATRÓN )

Busy Philipps, who joined the cast as Audry Liddell in the later seasons, has remained a familiar face on television and in the entertainment industry. After Dawson’s Creek, she starred in the popular TV series Cougar Town, which earned her critical acclaim. She was also in the popular films: White Chicks, Made Of Honor, and I Feel Pretty. Philipps hosted her own TV talk show Busy Tonight between 2018 and 2019. The actress is currently starring in the musical comedy series Girls5eva. In 2007, she married Marc Silverstein, and the couple have two children together. The two are however reported to have separated since 2021.

Kerr Smith (Jack McPhee)

401319 04: Actor Kerr Smith arrives at the celebration for the 100th episode of Dawsons Creek February 19, 2002 at the Museum of Television and Radio in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)

Kerr Smith, who portrayed Jack McPhee, has continued to contribute to the entertainment industry. He has notable roles in the television series: The Fosters, Riverdale, and Charmed. He also starred in the films: Final Destination 5, and Where Hope Grows. In 2003, Smith married actress Harmoni Everett, and the two were together for six years before he filed for divorce. He now runs TerraLife Wellness Company with his new wife Lisa Smith.

Meredith Monroe (Andie McPhee)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 28: Acress Meredith Monroe attends the 2nd annual MBJAM18 presented by Michael B. Jordan and Lupus LA at Dave & Buster's on July 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Meredith Monroe, the talented actress behind Andie McPhee, has pursued a diverse career in television. With roles in the shows Criminal Minds, and 13 Reasons Why, Monroe has maintained a steady presence on the small screen. She also starred in the films: The Edge of Seventeen, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Monroe got married in 1999 to Steven Kavovit, and the couple have two children together.