Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Relationship Timeline

Love stories in Hollywood often captivate the public, and Jodie Turner-Smith and former teen heartthrob Joshua Jackson were no exception. The duo's journey from a low-profile romance to becoming a Hollywood power couple was rather interesting. Unfortunately, their blossoming love quickly withered, and Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson. Let's delve into the timeline of their relationship, from the initial sparks to the ultimate breakdown of their marriage.

2018: The Beginning

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the "Queen & Slim" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

The love story of Jodie Turner-Smith, a British actress, and Joshua Jackson, a Canadian actor, began in 2018. The pair were all over each other at Usher’s 40th birthday party in October of that year. It wasn't until the next month that the public got a glimpse into the magic that was brewing between them. In November, paparazzi spotted the two out on a coffee date in Los Angeles. The two held hands with smiles on their faces, fanning the flames of a potential love story between them. However, the couple managed to keep their early days of courtship relatively private. Nonetheless, it added an air of mystery to their budding romance, piquing the media’s interest.

2019: Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Have A Secret Wedding

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

In August 2019, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were spotted leaving a California courthouse with what looked to be a marriage license. Although the two neither denied nor confirmed this news, fans of the actors were understandably excited. The marriage rumors seemed to have been confirmed three months later. However, when the couple made their first red carpet-appearance together at the L.A. premiere of Queen & Slim, Turner-Smith sported a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

This public outing served as a confirmation of their relationship, sparking excitement and curiosity among fans and the media alike. Us Weekly soon confirmed that Jodie and Joshua had secretly tied the knot. Recalling the night when the two got engaged, Joshua Jackson told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Jodie was the one who had popped the question. "She asked me on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua," he said. "We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.” While this raised eyebrows, others raved at the uniqueness of their proposal.

2020: Welcoming Their Bundle Of Joy

In January, Jodie Turner-Smith was seen sporting a baby bump. The couple announced in March that they were expecting a daughter. Throughout the pregnancy, Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson continued to share glimpses of their journey on social media. The actress also posted a beautiful nude pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram. In April 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter into the world. Over the next three years, they were inseparable at major Hollywood events. From the MET Gala and Critic’s Choice Awards, to the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty, and even New York Fashion Week, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were attached at the hip.

October 2023: Joshua Jackson And Jodie Turner-Smith Call It Quits

On October 2, 2023, Jodie filed for a divorce at the L.A. Superior Court. This came after three years of marriage to Joshua Jackson. The actress cited irreconcilable differences as grounds for the divorce. She also requested that the court grant the two joint custody of their daughter.

An inside source revealed to People that: “They are on very different paths in life… It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy. They will co-parent their daughter. They want her to continue to thrive." Although the divorce has not been finalized, Joshua Jackson has begun a new romance with Lupita Nyong’o, who also went through a breakup of her own not long ago. Photos of the actors together holding hands confirmed their relationship.

