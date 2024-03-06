Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong'o Relationship Timeline

One of the more surprising Hollywood romances in recent times is that of Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o. The couple, freshly separated from their exes, have been smitten by each other for quite a while now. From their PDA-filled sightings to soaking up the sun in Puerto Vallarta, the couple have been turning heads. As the pages of their relationship timeline unfold, it's clear that their love story has grown into a captivating spectacle in the short time they’ve been together.

April 2018: A Photo Or Two

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R)Anthony Edwards, Joshua Jackson, Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett pose backstage at the new revival of the play "Children of a Lesser God" on Broadway at Studio 54 Theatre on April 1, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson were first photographed together in 2018. Both stars attended the Broadway revival of Children Of A Lesser God. The duo was photographed, posing with other prominent stars such as Kenny Leon, Angela Bassett, and Lauren Ridloff. While the exact details of their first meeting remain unknown, one thing is evident – they share a friendship. At the time, both Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson were still single. However, a couple of months later, Jackson and his now ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith began dating.

October 2023: Two Ends And A Beginning

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Lotus)

In October 2023, Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson. The couple had been together for four years and share a daughter named Juno Rose Diana. Lupita coincidentally split from Selema Masekela in the same month.

Soon after their separations, Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o were subsequently spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert in Inglewood, California. In the company of friends, the duo seemed to be getting comfortably close. This sparked a flurry of dating rumors, but the two neither confirmed nor denied the suspicions.

December 2023: PDA Snapshots

In December, the duo strolled hand in hand during a grocery shopping excursion in Joshua Tree. The couple were also spotted participating in some heavy and unabashed PDA. A source eventually told Us Weekly, “Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible.”

February-March 2024: Sizzling Hot In Mexico

Starting the year, Lupita Nyong’o decided to remain private about her love life, but it was evident to the public that she and Joshua Jackson were an item. While speaking to Net-A-Porter, the actress hinted that she was returning to the days when she rarely spoke about her relationships. Effectively shutting down future questions about her love life, she said: “And that was very, very sage of me. I’m going back to those days, by the way.”

March had the couple in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. They embarked on a romantic escape to celebrate Nyong'o's 41st birthday. The shoreline became the canvas for their affectionate moments, where the pair was captured cuddling. Moreover, they indulged in heartfelt displays of public affection as they strolled hand in hand along the beach.

