Jodie Turner-Smith Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?

In the vibrant lands of Peterborough, England, 1986, Jodie Turner-Smith graced the world with her presence. Born to Jamaican parents, she was a testament to a blend of cultures, each enriching her essence. An initial pursuit in modeling provided a glimpse of the limelight, but her soul sought a deeper form of expression. Turning to acting, Jodie embarked on a journey that, by the time 2023 rolled around, not only saw her emerge as a respected figure in the entertainment circuit but also amass a net worth of $5 million, as highlighted by Allfamousbirthday.

Career Highlights & Accolades

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie's on-screen presence is undeniable. From her breakout role in the series The Last Ship to her riveting performance in Queen & Slim, her versatility and depth as an actress have been consistently evident. Each character portrayed comes alive with her unique touch, resulting in a tapestry of memorable performances. Her meteoric rise in Hollywood has garnered critical acclaim and positioned her as one of the industry's most promising talents.

Personal Life & Highlights

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Beyond her professional feats, Jodie's personal life has garnered equal, if not more, attention. Her romance with fellow actor Joshua Jackson has been the subject of many a tabloid and fan discussion, exemplifying a modern love story rooted in mutual respect and partnership. The couple's daughter, a beautiful blend of their love, adds enchantment to their narrative. However, in October 2023, the couple announced their divorce. Further, as an advocate for Black rights and women's empowerment, Jodie often uses her platform to voice opinions and champion causes close to her heart.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

Jodie Turner-Smith, Melina Matsoukas, Daniel Kaluuya and Lena Waithe at "Queen & Slim" Premiere

Jodie Turner-Smith's horizon extends beyond acting. She's taken strides in production to bring stories, especially those underscoring Black narratives, to the forefront. Collaborative endeavors with brands and endorsements further amplify her reach and influence. Her philanthropic bent is evident in her support for organizations and initiatives focusing on marginalized communities and women's rights, underlining her commitment to driving change both on and off-screen.