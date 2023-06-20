Hit-Boy fans probably weren’t expecting his Twitter feed to light up in the particular way it did today. It all started when he tweeted out a beat of his that he made to soundtrack an erotic film long before he made it as a successful producer. “the part of my journey I never told no one. my cousin phashon RIP used to direct p*rn when i was younger. he used to buy beats from me for the score to his films,” the producer said in a Tweet. He went on to reference the specific video he posted in particular. “he bought this beat from me for a pinky scene when i was 18. I was tryn make dr dre type beats,” the tweet reads.

Unsurprisingly, fans had a LOT to say about the revelation. Many expressed surprise that as massive a producer as Hit-Boy was ever restricted to soundtracking p*rn movies. Others thought it was hilarious that Hit-Boy specifically mentioned he was channeling Dr. Dre with the beats he was producing. Regardless, it led to an entire day of discussions between Hit-Boy and fans about his previously unknown former job.

Hit-Boy Reveals Where His Beats Used To End Up

Hit-Boy has had quite a busy 2023 so far, releasing three entire albums. The first of which Victims & Villains was a full length collaboration with Musiq Soulchild that came out back in March. Later that month he dropped a solo album called SURF OR DROWN. The record had features from The Alchemist, Nas, Curren$y, Dom Kennedy, James Fauntleroy, and more. Last week he dropped another collaborative project this time with his dad, Big Hit. His father had just been released from prison earlier this year and wasted no time getting back to the studio.

Superstar musicians like Nas and Beyonce aren’t the only celebs Hit-Boy likes to hang out with either. Last month he was photographed linking up with Suns star Kevin Durant after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs. What do you think of Hit-Boy’s former job making beats for p*rn movies? Let us know in the comments below.

