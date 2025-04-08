TDE Curates Stacked Roster Of Tracks For Season Six NBA 2K25 Soundtrack

Every time NBA 2K25 brings in a new season, more songs are added to the original soundtrack and TDE got the nod this time through.

If you want the full breakdown of each track, look below. For those wondering, NBA 2K25 had 61 songs on its soundtrack at launch. The game released back on September 6, 2024. Tons of hip-hop artists made the cut such as Key Glock, Kodak Black, Travis Scott , Killer Mike , Don Toliver , and more. However, every time a new season gets introduced, an average of 15 new records gets added. You can see the official playlist with the Spotify link above.

They include two cuts from her GRAMMY-winning mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal and "Mop It Up." The latter looks to be a brand-new song made specifically for the video game. Ray Vaughn received one nod, getting "Blasphemy" on the list. But the veterans in ScHoolboy Q , Jay Rock, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, and Ab-Soul make up a majority of the songs. Kendrick Lamar also gets to benefit from this collaboration through his features on "30 For 30" and "Hood Gone Love It."

He took to his socials to write, "TDE for the win!! Big shout out to @nba2k 🏆🏆." Overall, there are some heavy hitters from practically every existing member. Ray Vaughn and Doechii, two of the more recent additions to the imprint, arguably benefit the most from this. While they definitely have been getting a lot of industry love over the last couple of years, this just gives them another platform to make their voices heard. The Swamp Princess managed to get three inclusions on the soundtrack.

With how much TDE has been winning as of late, it makes perfect sense that they would be getting calls about collaborating with other brands. Per Uproxx, the creators over at video game studio 2K, were able to collect an all-star set of songs from the label's biggest names for NBA 2K25. They got 13 and have included them for sixth season in the mega-popular sports game. TDE's first signee, Jay Rock took the time to thank the people behind NBA 2K25 for granting him and his label mates this opportunity.

About The Author

