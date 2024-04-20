BbyMutha Delivers Her Experimentative Album "Sleep Paralysis"

If you have not heard of BbyMutha, you need to get hip right away. The Chattanooga, Tennessee rapper is bringing a refreshing sound to the current trap heavy scene in the South. The 34-year-old feels like that fun aunt in your family with how goofy and carefree she portrays herself in her music. Releasing material since 2017, her style has only gotten more experimental and trippier over the years. All that creativity has brought BbyMutha to this point in dropping maybe her best work to date with sleep paralysis.

Earlier this year in February, we got word that she would coming through with this project through press release. On the same day of that news, she went on to drop one of the album's promotional tracks "go!" Furthermore, we can officially say that BbyMutha is now on her self-titled tour. It will run through June 2 and will also see her travel across the pond, a surely exciting thing for relatively small artist.

Listen To Sleep Paralysis By BbyMutha

Across this album, the expressive MC is delivering some incredibly rich and colorful beats. Surprisingly, BbyMutha only brought on two producers for it. Those two names inlcude J-Rick and Rock Floyd. Big ups to them for getting wacky and presenting some truly unheard of production. BbyMutha does not get lost in the fold though that much either. Outside of "piss!" there really is not a track that she takes a backseat to. Be sure to run up sleep paralysis with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album sleep paralysis by BbyMutha? Is this her strongest body of work, why or why not? What tracks are you gravitating toward right now and why? Would this album have benefited further from guest performers? What do you view as the best song on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding BbyMutha. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

sleep paralysis Tracklist:

gun kontrol piss! head x shoulders rich tony hawk lines nice/nasty ghostface final girl mutha's massacre go!

