BbyMutha's "Lines" Single Is A Drug Drenched Banger

If you are looking to take a break from the traditional trap rap sounds of Southern hip-hop, look no further than BbyMutha. She is certainly doing things differently than most MCs from the area everything from the production to the vocals. A little over a month ago, the Chattanooga resident announced a new album, as well as an accompanying tour to boot. She will be dropping sleep paralysis on April 19, which is two days after she heads out for her 25 shows. To further promote her eighth project, BbyMutha is bringing out the third single which is called "lines."

Out of "go!" and "gun kontrol," this may be her craziest and most zany track from the album yet. BbyMutha's "lines" definitely lives up to the title is has. This three-minute track gives you the feeling after taking some seriously trippy psychedelics. The warped beat and hallucinating vocal delivery from her tie everything together in the perfect way that only she could do.

Listen To "Lines" By BbyMutha

As we mentioned, BbyMutha will be dropping the tape on the 19th and thanks to her team, we have some details on the tape. From what we have, there will be 11 songs with no features. We are not sure if there are hidden guests, but our assumption is that there will be none. Be sure to check out "lines" in the meantime with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "lines," by BbyMutha? Is this one of her wildest releases of her career, why or why not? Does this record get you enticed for her upcoming album sleep paralysis? Who would you want to see featured on the LP? Is the best promotional single so far? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding BbyMutha. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

