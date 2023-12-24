Wizkid Wows On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

We're pretty deep into the holiday season, and as you may have noticed, the new music release schedule is looking quite scant these days. Rather than promote new work or perform, artists would rather relax with their loved ones, take a nice break, and allow people to do the same without missing out on any big drops. Still, there are a couple of new songs and projects to sink your teeth into that we couldn't help but shout out. On this new R&B Season update, we took a look at the few but fulfilling releases within and adjacent to the genre this week. Turns out that even amid a slower season, there are always plenty of gems to find in the music world.

Leading the way this season is Wizkid's new four-track EP, S2, which is another helping of his Afrobeat waviness. Moreover, there are two specific cuts from this brief collection that were particularly refreshing and enjoyable for (hopefully) your days off. One is the Zlatan-assisted "IDK," which brings some crisp percussion, well-contrasted vocal performances, and gorgeous backing harmonies to compliment the melodies. The other, "Ololufe" with Wande Coal, is more of a dancehall-inspired cut with more club flair, watery synthesizers, and shuffling beats to vibe out to.

Read More: WizKid Net Worth 2023: What Is The Afrobeats Star Worth?

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Next on R&B Season is the new single from SAFE: the sultry, slow-burning, and infectiously atmospheric "ttuctmd." This is a track that fits much more snugly into these wintery months with its restrained vocals, woozy synthesizers, and minimal production. However, there's a Jersey club flip at one point that injects the song with some brief revitalizing energy before slipping right back into its cloudy soundscape. Given how subtly the Toronto artist was able to switch between these appeals, we can't wait to see what else he does to develop this skill.

Finally, we want to highlight the new song from Nic Dean, as "Withdrawal" is a similarly hazy but much more dramatic offering. With cavernous drums and wailing synth pads, it's a fitting single to lose yourself in and become fully immersed in its emotional pallet. Let us know what your favorite release of these was in the comments down below– and what else we missed this week, too. Check our R&B Season playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for more great music releases around the clock.

Read More: Juice WRLD & Eminem Make Their Mark On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream