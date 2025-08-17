Pressa & Hunxho Flow Like Smoke On "Nasty" New Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 97 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pressa Hunxho Nasty Stream Pressa Hunxho Nasty Stream
While this new track "Nasty" has a pretty sultry and sensual sound, Pressa and Hunxho still come through with fierce bars.

Pressa is still putting in work in Toronto hip-hop, as recent singles like "W Hotel" continued to prove even in less prolific periods. But on this new single with Hunxho, "Nasty," he shows that he can still spit gritty bars and create a lot of tension even with a very spacey and ethereal beat.

There isn't much of a melodic center on here beyond the vocal refrains, as washed-out synths and steady, crisp drum patterns fill out the space. It certainly communicates the lustful, sensual, and intoxicating nature of the lyrical content, which goes over a... Well, "nasty" fling between two lovers. However, even with all the empty space in the beat, there's a darkness here that the "Minimum Wage" MC and Hunxho bring to the table.

The "Ain't Tha Truth" rapper takes on a more powerful and impactful vocal delivery than Pressa's hushed sultriness. He also sets up a stronger flow on the track, even though his collaborator bests him when it comes to fitting vocally on "Nasty." Nevertheless, they show off some decent chemistry here, and we can expect similar vibes to come through on future releases.

Since Pressa allegedly has new record deals this year, we will see whether or not this results in even more new music in 2025. Even if a break hypothetically follows this new single, it should please fans of his sound who have been here for a long time. After all, this cold wooziness is part of Toronto's indelible influence these days.

Read More: Pressa Accuses Top5 Of Being A Rat And Paying Blogs To Delete Robbery Details

Pressa & Hunxho – "Nasty"

Quotable Lyrics
Grew up in the trap, crack house so nasty,
I sold whitе girl to white girls like Kathy,
They know I see it all, not a thing gets passed me,
Police chase a n***a, got him running into Tammy's

Read More: Hunxho Reveals "KC" Tattoo, Fans Speculate It Refers To Keyshia Cole

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.8K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.1K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 737
Comments 0