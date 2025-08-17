Pressa & Hunxho Flow Like Smoke On "Nasty" New Single

Pressa is still putting in work in Toronto hip-hop, as recent singles like "W Hotel" continued to prove even in less prolific periods. But on this new single with Hunxho, "Nasty," he shows that he can still spit gritty bars and create a lot of tension even with a very spacey and ethereal beat.

There isn't much of a melodic center on here beyond the vocal refrains, as washed-out synths and steady, crisp drum patterns fill out the space. It certainly communicates the lustful, sensual, and intoxicating nature of the lyrical content, which goes over a... Well, "nasty" fling between two lovers. However, even with all the empty space in the beat, there's a darkness here that the "Minimum Wage" MC and Hunxho bring to the table.

The "Ain't Tha Truth" rapper takes on a more powerful and impactful vocal delivery than Pressa's hushed sultriness. He also sets up a stronger flow on the track, even though his collaborator bests him when it comes to fitting vocally on "Nasty." Nevertheless, they show off some decent chemistry here, and we can expect similar vibes to come through on future releases.

Since Pressa allegedly has new record deals this year, we will see whether or not this results in even more new music in 2025. Even if a break hypothetically follows this new single, it should please fans of his sound who have been here for a long time. After all, this cold wooziness is part of Toronto's indelible influence these days.

Read More: Pressa Accuses Top5 Of Being A Rat And Paying Blogs To Delete Robbery Details

Pressa & Hunxho – "Nasty"