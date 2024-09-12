Lil Wayne's "A Milli" Could Be Amazing To Hear At The Super Bowl

There's so many Weezy classics that would have set the Halftime Show stage on fire, but we think this could be the one to remember.

Everyone is talking about the decision to select Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne for this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. Overall, an overwhelming number of people are team Weezy in this ongoing debate, and we can see why. Obviously, Kendrick is a great pick, but the Hot Boys member has just as many if not more classics. While you can argue his performing chops aren't what they used to be, seeing him rock one of the biggest stages in the world, especially in his home state of Louisiana, would be a sight to see. Just imagine Lil Wayne going setting the field ablaze with "A Milli".

All of this back-and-forth online has us daydreaming about this very possibility. The cultural impact and the iconic performance from Wayne on this Carter III single would "feed families" as the kids say nowadays. However, we are still holding out hope that Kendrick will bring out one of his biggest influences for a special guest performance. Not only would that be a viral story, but it would be another W for the culture of hip-hop, much like the halftime performance back in Inglewood a few years ago. For now, just picture what it would be it like to her Lil Wayne's "A Milli" and tell us how happy it would make you feel in the comments below.

"A Milli" - Lil Wayne

