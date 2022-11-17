Celebrities often help those in need make their dreams come true, and Lil Wayne did just that at his Lil WeezyAna festival. The reclusive Rap icon emerges to take to stages worldwide or to hop on a track with one of his equally famous peers. However, Weezy also shows love to his fans, including young Donovan Fitzpatrick.

Months ago, Wayne hosted his coveted Lil WeezyAna Fest, and it was a show that fans couldn’t get enough of. During the event, 10-year-old Donovan, who suffers from hypoplastic left heart syndrome, met his No. 1 favorite rapper.

Not only did Donovan get hugs from Wayne, but he was allowed to be onstage during the performance of “Go DJ.” Donovan walked away with swag that included sports jerseys and collector’s items.

The tender moment circulated far and wide after TMZ shared the story, and now, Weezy is giving his take on Hulu’s Impact. According to Complex, the series ran footage of the Make-a-Wish meet-and-greet as Lil Wayne detailed the unforgettable moment.

Why have I went to crying watching this interview! A make a wish kid, Donovan “DJ” Fitzpatrick was at the concert. Wayne brought him on stage and dedicated Go DJ to him. Me 😩😩😢😢😢 — Lieberry Queen (@aprotestnovel) November 17, 2022

“I’ve never been a part of a Make-A-Wish situation,” the rapper reportedly said. “Those kids, their days are so important, so vital. So for one of you wanna spend one of your days with me?”

He continued: “After the show, I was able to look him in his eyes and tell him, ‘No matter how many people out in the crowd tonight, no matter how many people standing to my left or my right on stage, it was you.’”

We can only imagine Donovan’s excitement. These feel-good moments from our favorite rappers prove that Hip Hop reaches further than we think. Tune into Impact on Hulu, streaming now.

