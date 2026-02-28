India Royale Slams Rumors That She's Moving On From Lil Durk Amid Trial

Lil Durk just got some key updates in his murder-for-hire trial, which the court recently pushed back from April to August. Amid this difficult time, some folks are making it harder by speculating that his wife India Royale is moving on from him while he's in prison.

She clapped back to this assumption on Twitter yesterday (Friday, February 27), specifically targeting Myron Gaines' quote-tweet of a post from user @_Mulaamamii. The post included pictures of Royale with another man and said she wasn't at Durk's recent court hearing.

"Women are NOT naturally loyal and 99% of CAN'T be because it's against their own survival instincts," Gaines wrote. India's clap-back was swift and simple. "Shut Up B***h," she wrote, adding "Y’all taking it too far now. Stop with the false narrative" in another tweet.

India Royale also replied the following message to a fan's words of encouragement on the social media platform: "Can’t believe so many people lack common sense." She also quote-tweeted "*Husband Free that man!" above a post that called the Chicago artist her "BD."

How Long Will Lil Durk Be In Jail?

With all this in mind, it seems like the couple is still going strong and that India Royale will support her husband no matter what. We will see if any other rumors, gossip speculation, or narratives emerge while we wait for more updates on Lil Durk's case.

He has been in prison ever since his arrest in October of 2024. Federal prosecutors are accusing him of organizing a hit on Quando Rondo that led to a 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that targeted Rondo and took the life of his cousin, Lul Pab.

Now that we know the trial will start in August (according to the most recent update at press time), Smurk will have spent almost two years behind bars by the time his trial begins. If a jury convicts him, he faces a possible life sentence.