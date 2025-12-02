News
nike kobe 3
Sneakers
Vanessa Bryant Unveils New Nike Kobe 3 Protro Christmas “Jack Frost”
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro Christmas “Jack Frost” arrives with frosted details and a winter theme that Vanessa Bryant shared.
By
Ben Atkinson
December 02, 2025