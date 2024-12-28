Cam'ron Involved In Christmas Snowmobile Mishap Leads To Frostbite

Cam'ron catches frostbite for the holidays.

Cam’ron’s Christmas festivities took a chilly turn when a snowmobiling mishap left him with frostbite. The Dipset icon celebrated the holiday with family and friends on the slopes but found himself stuck in deep snow after ignoring warnings from his instructor. In a video shared on Instagram, Cam recounted the incident with his signature humor. “They told me, ‘Don’t go up there, Cam! It’s too much snow!’ But what did I do? I went up anyway. We’re 10,000 feet in the sky, really in the clouds,” he said.

The ill-advised adventure ended with his snowmobile tipping over and leaving him stranded for 10 minutes. Cam also shared a close-up of his frostbitten feet, though he has yet to update fans on his condition. Frostbite can take weeks to heal, depending on its severity. Hopefully, the Harlem rapper’s health scare won’t interfere with his upcoming plans. Cam is gearing up for a North American tour—not for music, but for his sports talk show, It Is What It Is.

Cam'ron Gets Frostbite After Snowmobile Incident

Joined by co-hosts Ma$e and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, Cam’ron will take the popular show on a 12-city run starting February 26 in Boston and ending April 12 in Miami. Stops include New York, Oakland, Toronto, Chicago, and Atlanta. According to a promotional post, the live shows will blend humor and unfiltered conversations about sports and pop culture, featuring interviews with sports legends, celebrities, and surprise guests.